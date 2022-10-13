Pierce County Library System offers Autism-Ready story times – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

In partnership with Autism-Ready Libraries from the University of Washington, the Pierce County Library System is hosting two Autism-Ready story times. Children with sensory and learning differences have specific needs and unique challenges when it comes to early literacy, and the University of Washington and Pierce County Library are presenting these story times as pilot programs to see how the service may help children with autism gain early literacy skills.

Join the University of Washington and Pierce County Library for hands-on story times all about shapes and colors.

Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E., Oct. 22, 10-10:30 a.m.

South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Nov. 5, 10:30-11 a.m.

Advanced registration is required, and the Library System requests that caregivers register each child they are planning to bring.

Register for the Autism-Ready Story Time at the Graham Library: https://calendar.piercecountylibrary.org/event/7089304

Register for the Autism-Ready Story Time at the South Hill Library: https://calendar.piercecountylibrary.org/event/7089320

Gaining comfort and confidence with early literacy can be challenging for all children, and for preschoolers with sensory challenges the introduction to reading can be even more daunting. The Pierce County Library is piloting the program with the University of Washington to help support successful early literacy skills and self-assurance.

The preschool-level story times are open to children of all ages, with experiences designed for children with sensory and learning differences. Instructors will share stories, rhymes and hands-on activities in a welcoming environment for a positive story time experience. The University of Washington and the Library System will make accommodations to meet a variety of sensory needs.