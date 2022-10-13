New Managing Artistic Director for Lakewood Playhouse – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Playhouse announcement.

Scott Campbell. Photo by Gary Lappier

It is with great pleasure that we announce a new Managing Artistic Director for Lakewood Playhouse! With the angel donation of Grace and Bill Meikle we’re ready to set our sights on presenting you a shortened 84th season, and plan for many more seasons to come. To help us see that vision of stage magic come true, it is our sincere delight to introduce Scott Campbell!

The winner of two Emmy Awards, Scott has worked as a writer, television producer, media consultant, and communications director. A talented director, actor, and designer, his theatrical artistry has met with high praise from audiences and critics for over two decades.

Scott previously served as the Associate Managing Artistic Director of Lakewood Playhouse (2002 – 2009) and as the Managing Artistic Director of Tacoma Little Theatre (2009-2011). In 2012, along with educator Maggie Knott, he founded Tacoma Youth Theatre (2012 – present). In 2014, Scott became the manager of the Kemper Center Theatre at Annie Wright Schools (2014-2022.) While at Annie Wright, he directed and designed plays, taught IB Theater for the Annie Wright Middle School, and Theatre Arts for the Upper School for Boys.

“I am thrilled to return to Lakewood Playhouse,” says Scott. “I look forward to collaborating with local artists in the joyful creation of theatre.”

We couldn’t put our future in better hands than with someone who knows our theater from the ground up. Scott Campbell not only understands our history, but is excited to create a framework for our future, creating bridges between community engagement, theatrical talent involvement, both front and back of the house, and supporting our successful education program. Please join us in giving Scott a warm welcome and Bravo as he takes us on the next steps of the Lakewood Playhouse journey.