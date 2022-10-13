Joni and Friends at United for University Place meeting this month – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Chris Saunders.

On Wednesday, October 19 from 11:30 to 1:00 an international organization that serves and cares for children and adults with disabilities will be speaking at the coalition, United for University Place (U4UP). They are called Joni and Friends and the president is Joni Eareckson Tada, a quadriplegic from a swimming accident 55 years ago.

The area representatives will be at U4UP to share about ways, we can care for those with disabilities in our local area. Not only will local business leaders, non-profits and individuals benefit from hearing this presentation, but families dealing with disabilities will benefit as well as those who have loved ones dealing with disability issues as there will be a presentation about some of the services provide by this organization.

An update on the process with the Inclusive Playground will also be provided.

Lunch will be provided and we are meeting at University Place Presbyterian Church, 8101 27th Street West, University Place.