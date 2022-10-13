 Clover Park School Board to Host Special Virtual Meeting on Oct. 14 – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School Board to Host Special Virtual Meeting on Oct. 14

Clover Park School District announcement.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a special meeting/workshop on Friday, Oct. 14, at 3 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube.

Individuals can attend online by visiting the meeting Zoom webinar link or the district YouTube channel. Attendees will be asked to provide the following password to join the Zoom webinar: 929326 or via telephone at 253-215-8782.

The board meeting agenda and detailed remote access instructions are available on the district website.

﻿For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office at 253-583-5190.

