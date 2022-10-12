UW Tacoma Announces the Winners of the New SEKISUI Aerospace Emerging Human Resources Professional Scholarship – The Suburban Times

University of Washington Tacoma announcement.

The UW Tacoma Professional Development Center has announced the recipients of the inaugural SEKISUI Emerging Human Resources Professionals Scholarship. Each student will receive a scholarship towards a certificate in human resources management, as well as opportunities to connect with leaders at Renton-based SEKISUI Aerospace, local HR association chapters, and more.

The recipients are Alexandria Minder-Alamanza, Sabrina Martin and Sandy Kelley.

“As the school year kicks off, we are excited to welcome students continuing their educational journey at UW Tacoma,” noted Saralyn Smith, program development manager for UW Tacoma’s Professional Development Center. “This generous gift from SEIKSUI Aerospace recognizes that supporting professional development opportunities can provide access to career-changing experiences.”

“SEKISUI Aerospace is honored to support emerging professionals in our communities,” said Linda Moseley, senior director of human resources at SEKISUI Aerospace. “We specifically focused on the Emerging Human Resources Professional Scholarship this year, recognizing the fundamental difference between the typical legacy HR Department versus a vibrant and synergistic team of business leaders who manage Human Resources. In concert with the entirety of a leadership team, this Business Partner strategy is foundational in developing a people-centric organization focused on both internal and external growth and development. The equation is a win-win for our communities and the businesses within them.”

Alexandria Minder-Alamanza began her certificate in 2022 and is halfway through her coursework. Alexandria wants to move into human resources after having worked customer service in five different countries. “I am excited to build a career where there are opportunities to grow and look out for my fellow employees.”

Sabrina Martin was looking to move on from her career as a corporate investigator when she started the certificate in HR management in 2022. She credits the program with helping her land her first job in the field. “A few month ago, I began my HR career at Seattle Reproductive Medicine as a recruiting and training coordinator. I love my job and am so happy I made the leap to human resources. I am excited to finish the second half of the certificate this fall.”

Sandy Kelley will start the certificate in fall 2022, supported by both the SEKISUI scholarship and support from the Gig Harbor, Wash., based Minerva Scholarship Fund. Sandy’s work in the nonprofit sector has made her realize “there is a gap in many organizations in reflecting on their policies and practices from an equity lens.” She wants to learn more about the “technical” side of HR and “help create an anti-racist and equitable workplace for others.”

The fall offerings at the UW Tacoma Professional Development Center are designed for working professionals and taught by industry-expert instructors. They include in-person, online, and hybrid offerings in Lean Six Sigma, project management, nonprofit management, human resources management, craft brewing and, new this fall, leadership essentials. In addition, workshops and webinars on topics related to leadership and management as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion provide focused learning on career-critical skills.

About the UW Tacoma Professional Development Center

www.tacoma.uw.edu/pdc

As the continuing education center for the Tacoma campus of the University of Washington, the PDC partners with the community to increase leadership, management, and teamwork across South Puget Sound and beyond. Courses, programs, webinars, and workshops are provided by industry leaders with practical knowledge and advice for participants, students, and alumni.

About SEKISUI Aerospace

https://www.sekisuiaerospace.com/

SEKISUI Aerospace is a Washington-based advanced manufacturing company offering a full line of services from design, analysis, prototyping and intelligent production of advanced composite and thermoplastic products. From front-end design through final manufacturing, SEKISUI uses experience, innovation, technology, and intelligent automation to provide solutions to market for customers.