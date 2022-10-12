Student Government Day Applications Due October 24 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — Students enrolled in Tacoma Public Schools – in the ninth through 12th grades – are encouraged to apply to participate in Student Government Day which takes place this year on November 8, 2022. The application deadline is October 24, 2022.

Student Government Day participants will meet with the Mayor, Tacoma City Council Members, City of Tacoma executives and staff to discuss key issues and gain firsthand knowledge of how the City serves the community. Students will get to tour a City department, the Center for Urban Waters, and the Tacoma Police Department headquarters. They will also play the role of the Mayor, Tacoma City Council Members and representatives of community organizations in a simulated City Council meeting.

“Student Government Day is about giving our youth the opportunity to learn how our local government works,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards, who established the City’s first Mayor’s Youth Commission which serves in an advisory capacity to the Tacoma City Council. “By engaging our youth now, they can advocate for the local policy decisions that impact their lives.”

“Student Government Day gives you a chance to get to know the City of Tacoma better while connecting with other young people who want to pour love into our community,” said Mayor’s Youth Commission Chair Tara Ryan. “All high school students looking to get more involved should apply now!”

More information is available at cityoftacoma.org/studentgovernmentday or through Cathy Sims in the City Manager’s Office at csims1@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 257-5610.