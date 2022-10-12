Recreation Center Reopens on November 14 – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

The Puyallup Parks and Recreation Center, located at 808 Valley Ave NW, is set to reopen on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 11 am. Patrons will once again be able to recreate in our newly updated Center.

Acquired by the City from the YMCA in the 1990s, the Recreation Center has undergone its first extensive renovation since then. The restoration project included repairs to the building’s exterior walls and the roof, which will extend the life of the building. In addition, new paint has been applied to the exterior, giving the building a fresh, inviting look. Interior restorations include new carpets, repainting of the interior walls to include the racquetball and basketball courts, and new windows and blinds.

Sarah Harris, Parks and Recreation Director, comments on the building’s restoration. “A new coat of paint makes such a big difference to a building,” says Harris. “It makes the building, especially the interiors, brighter and cheerier. I think our patrons are going to be impressed with the look of the building, inside and out. It’s going to look more modern and contemporary.”

On Monday, November 14th, patrons get to see for themselves the Center’s renovations. At 11 am, the City will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House. The public is invited to join City Staff and Councilmembers as we commemorate the grand reopening of the facility.

“We are very excited to reopen and welcome people back into the building,” says Harris. “I know staff and patrons have waited a long time for this, and we thank them for being patient. To say thank you, we’ll be offering free drop-ins for the first two weeks of the Center’s opening.”

From November 14 to 28, 2022, patrons can visit the Recreation Center for free. From shooting hoops to lifting weights, the Center has a variety of activities and sports to enjoy. Learn more about the Puyallup Recreation Center by going to PuyallupParksandRec.com.

The Recreation Center was closed on March 14, 2022, to begin the restoration project. The total cost of the renovations was $2.4 million. A portion of the funding for the project comes from a $1 million Department of Commerce grant from the State of Washington. The remainder of the funding came from the Parks Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) fund. The City thanks the Department of Commerce for help funding the project.

For more information about the Recreation Center Restoration Project, please contact Puyallup Parks and Recreation Director, Sarah Harris, at sharris@puyallupwa.gov.