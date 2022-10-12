Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Our COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates continue to show us in CDC’s low community level. But COVID-19 continues to spread in our community.

Vaccination helps lower that threat. Unvaccinated people in Pierce County are hit harder by COVID-19. If infected, they are 6 times more likely to be hospitalized and 7 times more likely to die.

Vaccines and the new bivalent booster help protect you and your family. Find your dose today at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Because of an issue with the Electronic Laboratory Reporting system, our case, hospitalization, and testing data are incomplete.

On October 11, our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 77.9 for September 25- October 1, which is:

Less than a 10% decrease than the previously reported 7-day period (date range: September 18-24).

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 1.6 for September 23-29, which is:

23.7% higher than the previously reported 7-day period (date range Sept. 16-22).

We confirmed 428 cases and 9 deaths for October 2-8:

A man in his 70s from Gig Harbor.

A woman in her 80s from Gig Harbor.

A woman in her 60s from East Pierce.

A man in his 80s from East Pierce.

A man in his 50s from Northern Tacoma-Western Slope.

A man in his 80s from Central Pierce.

A woman in her 70s from South Hill.

A man in his 90s from University Place.

A man in his 70s from Graham.

We record deaths by week in our cases dashboard on our data page.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 221,378 cases and 1,531 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending October 8 is 61.

In the last 2 weeks:

13.2% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

22.2% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

21.2% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

43.4% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: