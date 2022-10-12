Classical Trained Flutist Jeannie Hill Making Special Appearance at October FAB Fest – The Suburban Times

Phil Raschke story.

Jeannie Hill.

The Lakewood Film, Art, Book (FAB) committee is delighted to announce that classically trained flutist Jeannie Hill will be making a special appearance at the 10th Annual FAB Fest on October 14 and 16th.. Ms. Hill is a founding member of the Northwest Sinfonietta and Director of the Northwest Flute Collegium. She has performed throughout the Pacific Northwest and currently resides in Lakewood, WA.

Scheduled performance time is 12:30 pm to 1 pm on Friday (Oct 14) and Sunday, Oct 16.

On Friday Jeannie will play a number of popular navy related songs and on Sunday she will be playing music from the RMS Titanic playlist.

Stay after Hill’s performance and enjoy a juried art exhibit or meet with visiting authors or take in an award winning feature film. There will also be a free prize drawing for an Applebee’s gift card following her performance. A concession stand and a “Tin Hut BBQ” food truck will also be available.

Better yet, the entire event is free to the public. FAB will be held October 14, 15, 16 (Fri, Sat, Sun) at the Sharon McGavick Conference Center on the campus of Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Doors open at noon on all three days and free parking is available. See you there!

Complete event details and film times are attached and also available at: www.lakewoodfestival.org