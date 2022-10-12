Brunch and Toy Drive for JBLM Santa’s Castle – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Republican Women announcement.

The Lakewood Republican Women invite you to a brunch and toy drive to benefit JBLM Santa’s Castle on Saturday, November 5 (11:30 AM Social, 12:00 PM Brunch/Speaker).

Cost is $25.00 per person and will be held at the Tacoma Golf and Country Club (13204 Country Club Dr SW, Lakewood).

Keynote Speaker will be Donna Handoe, Santa Castle President. Bring New Toys, Games, Books, Puzzles or Checks to Santa’s Castle.

We will also be honoring our military veterans for their service in honor of Veterans Day.

RSVP To: Doreen Imholt by November 1 at d_imholt@comcast.net or 253.208.2599.