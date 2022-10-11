The Titanic, the Iceberg and the Rest of the Story at FAB FEST Oct. 16 – The Suburban Times

Phil Raschke announcement.

The Lakewood Film, Art and Book (FAB) Fest is proud to announce a riveting and informative presentation centered on the 15 April 1912 sinking of the mighty RMS Titanic, the newest and largest passenger ship afloat. Our presenter is historian Peter Cook a member of both the “Titanic Historical Society” and the “British Titanic Society”. Cook will take you back in time with his thrilling program

titled “The Titanic, the Iceberg and the Rest of the Story”. His program will answer key questions like “was the Titanic going to fast”, “did it ignore iceberg warnings, “why didn’t it see the huge iceberg sooner”, “who were the passengers”, “what about the watertight doors and lifeboats” “did a nearby ship watch Titanic sink” and much more.

Cook will also have an extensive display of Titanic memorabilia to include recovered pieces of the famous ship. Plus, first 60 attendees will be given an official Titanic boarding pass prior to the presentation. Later in the program you will learn if you made it to a lifeboat or perished in the sea. Also, a direct Lakewood connection to the sinking will be revealed plus where you can find it.

Cook will do a question and answer session following his presentation. Attendees will also be invited to stay for the classic 1958 film “A Night to Remember” starring Kenneth More, Honor Blackman, David McCallum, and a young Sean Connery. Critics rate this the best film version of the tragedy.

Public fascination with Titanic’s tragic sinking on its maiden voyage and the lost of over 1,500 lives has remained for over 110 years. Countless books, magazine articles and several films have been made to include James Cameron’s 1997 disaster epic simply titled “Titanic”. You do not want to miss this amazing afternoon! Cook program starts at 1:00 pm, film will show at 2:15 pm, Sunday, 16 Oct.

The 2022 Film, Art and Book (FAB) Fest will be held October 14, 15, 16 at the McGavick Center on the campus of Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW. Admission and parking are free. Doors open at noon, a concession stand and a “Tin Hut BBQ” food truck will be available. A complete FAB film schedule is attached.

Following the Titanic film, join us for the awarding of prizes for the juried Art competition.