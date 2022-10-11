 T Line returns to service October 11 – The Suburban Times

T Line returns to service October 11

Sound Transit announcement.

Work on the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension has advanced to the point where regular T Line service can resume. Service will terminate at Commerce Street Station (cross street South 11th) until the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension opens next year. Outbound passengers will have to exit the train at Commerce Street Station. Inbound passengers in the direction of Tacoma Dome can board trains on the platform across the street and should use designated crosswalks to access the platform. 

Crews continue to work on the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension with round-the-clock and nighttime construction activity. This work includes out-of-service train testing and rail grinding.

The T Line will operate at its usual frequency beginning Tuesday, October 11:                                                                                             

  • Weekdays: Every 12 minutes midday (6:36 a.m.-8 p.m.) and every 24 minutes early morning (5-6:36 a.m.) and evening (8-10 p.m.)
  • Saturdays: Every 12 minutes all day (7:48 a.m.-10 p.m.)
  • Sundays: Every 24 minutes all day (9:48 a.m.-6 p.m.)

