PSE’s upcoming solar and storage RFP – The Suburban Times

Puget Sound Energy announcement.

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) would like to notify you of the upcoming Distributed Solar and Storage Request for Proposal (DSS RFP) that will be filed by the end of 2022. The DSS RFP is focused on distribution connected, front of the meter solutions that provide new generation and storage onto the grid, and meet PSE’s energy and capacity needs. The DSS RFP is looking to service the 2021 Clean Energy Implementation Plan’s (CEIP) solar and storage targets of 80 MWs and 25 MWs by the end of 2025. Equity is a major factor in project evaluation with PSE seeking to provide clean energy solutions to Highly Impacted Communities (HIC) and Vulnerable Populations (VP)1 and their service providers; as well as promote contracting with small, minority, veteran and women owned business enterprises, or businesses that can demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

PSE is seeking complete projects for the DSS RFP that are either ground or rooftop mounted, including canopies and parking structures. Bids will need to be submitted in Q1 of 2023. More details regarding the timeline and proposal requirements will be provided upon DSS RFP completion. PSE is currently unable provide additional details on the draft RFP besides what it communicates directly through similar notifications. When the RFP is finalized a more open Q&A process will take place and more information will be available at our website, www.pse.com/rfp.