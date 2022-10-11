Meet Simply FABulous Authors – The Suburban Times

The FAB Fest at Lakewood’s McGavick Convention Center offers marvelous opportunity to connect with authors in a relaxed atmosphere.

Some years ago, I had the joy and honor to help set up the book fest within Lakewood’s Film, Art, and Book Festival, also known as the FAB Fest. For me as an author it was a fantastic opportunity to get to know and network with other authors with some of whom I have forged real friendships. I loved to chat with potential readers. I was amazed by what treasures the moviegoers were shown and have privately re-enjoyed some of the finest with my husband at home. The art exhibition-cum-competition is also an eye-opener as to how many gifted artists whom we might not even know dwell in our neighborhoods. In short, I fell in love with the FAB Fest at first sight and, though not yet this year, will most certainly apply for a table again in 2023.

This year, I know that some well-known and well-received authors from the Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society will be present at the Lakewood FAB Festival at Clover Park Technical College’s McGavick Conference Center. Let me introduce you to four of them in alphabetical order.

Kitsap-based author ANISA ASHABI has just published her very first novel, a coming-of-age one called “Finding Chaz”. It is set in the 2000s, and she actually started to write the book at age 13. Now finished – thanks to the pandemic! – it already has received raving reviews. Anisa has woven in “a fusion of raw authenticity and lived experience”. I found the novel on the internet and was intrigued by the description. You can meet Anisa and her book at the FAB Fest. Anisa is looking forward to the environment of creative people who are proud of their work. “I hope to meet people who might take an interest in my book, its message, and my unique method of tackling hard topics with humor.” Her website is https://www.anisaashabi.com/.

Movies and Fine Arts are also traditionally parts of the Lakewood FAB Fest – but there are also always some stunning extra-exhibits and performances!

Award-winning author CONNIE CONNALLY lives in Tacoma’s North End and is specialized on historical and literary fiction. Her novel “The Songs We Hide” is a story of music, fear, love, and communism: In Stalinist Hungary, a peasant loses his land, a young mother loses her baby’s father, and both are scared into silence—until music brings them together to face agonizing tests ahead. Connie is currently writing another novel set in Hungary. “I am looking forward to meeting and talking with other writers,” Connie says and hopes that FAB Fest “will be a joyous celebration of the arts, and that the artists will feel supported by the community.” You can look her up at https://conniehamptonconnally.com/ . Even better, a personal encounter enables you to ask her questions and get answers immediately!

Edmonds-based author WENDY KENDALL ( wendywritesbooks.com )admits to having lost her heart to Gig Harbor – actually, that’s where I first met her this summer! She has awards under her belt and some fun mysteries and romances for sale. Her newest release – the 4th of her mystery books written about the fictional town of Bayside and its characters – is “Cherry Shakes In The Park”. December will see the release of her first Bayside romance, “Heart of Christmas Cookies and Dreams”. “At the Lakewood FAB Fest,” Wendy says, “I’m most excited to meet so many book lovers and talk mystery and romance books, and more.” Trust me, you will enjoy meeting her.

You also might already have read and heard of award-winning writer Elizabeth Murray from Fox Island, who writes as E. C. MURRAY. I have enjoyed reading her books and dare say that, once you have read them, they stick in your mind. My personal favorite of hers is the memoir “A Long Way from Paris”, a Kirkus Book of the Year. If you are a fan of mysteries, you will love the twists of “An Unfamiliar Guest”. “Life Kind of Sucks” is a tiny book for miserable days. And “Writers Unblocked: Insightful Tips from Award Winning Authors in and around Seattle” presents excerpts from interviews published in “Writers Connection”, which was founded by Elizabeth. If this makes you curious, go to www.writersconnection.org – or, even better, connect with her personally at the FAB Fest.

The Lakewood Film, Art, and Book Festival aka FAB Fest takes place October 14-16, so this coming weekend – for further information go to https://www.lakewoodfestival.org/ . The Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society is a non-profit organization. You can find it at https://www.gigharborlit.org/ . Have a FABulous time at the Fest!