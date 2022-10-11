2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Casing Ceremony Oct. 13 – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement.

2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division will hold a casing ceremony Oct. 13, 3:30 p.m. on JBLM’s Watkins Field as the unit prepares to deploy to Korea.

The casing of colors is a traditional ceremony in United States Army units. Throughout history banners were used to identify specific units and serve as a rallying point for troops. Every command, brigade, regiment in the Army has a distinct flag assigned to their respective unit, known as “the colors”. Today, colors remain to identify units on the field and are adorned with battle streamers, signifying the units presence during past engagements.

The 2nd SBCT ceremony symbolizes the unit’s movement of operations from its home station as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to the Republic of Korea.