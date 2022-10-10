Vet Clinic, Oct ’22 – The Suburban Times

- VA’s Veteran Directed Care puts the Veteran in charge
- VA caregiver benefits expand to all vets on Oct. 1
- Free legal services for Veterans, service members
- Online medical debt relief application now available
- Group offers support for Veterans battling moral injury
- Seeking Veterans for the midterm elections
- Let VA pay your way through the Health Professional Scholarship Program
- Veterans Benefits and Resources from Other Federal Agencies
- VA makes it easier to buy a home on tribal land
- Women Veterans and chronic pain
Chas. is a certified Veterans Service Officer.
