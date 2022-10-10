String Quartets in Slavonian Hall October 11 – The Suburban Times

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Join Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma October 11th at 7:00pm in Slavonian Hall in Old Town Tacoma.

We can celebrate the Mariners playing in Houston earlier this afternoon!

Our 2022-23 season poster is available to peruse and print out on our website.

We return to Slavonian Hall for our October event! The Auburn Symphony String Quartet will perform three pieces for us: String Quartet No. 1 in G minor by Emilie Mayer (a prolific German composer born in 1883), String Quartet No.1 in C minor, Op. 51 No. 1, by Johannes Brahms (1833-97, a great composer of symphonies as well as quartets), and Lyric Quartet: Musical Portraits of Three Friends composed in 1960 by William Grant Still (b.1895 in Mississippi, he is considered to have been part of the Harlem Renaissance).

Members of the Auburn Symphony String Quartet are: Emilie Choi, violin; Kimmy Harrenstein, violin; Joyce Ramee, viola; and Brian Wharton on cello.

Tuesday October 11th at 7:00pm

in Slavonian Hall

This event is FREE, all are welcome

Masks are optional but recommended, especially as we greet each other

See a video of our September TAIKO in Old Town Park at YouTube.com/classicaltuesdays