Lakewood City Council begins budget review – The Suburban Times

Lakewood City Council begins budget review

City of Lakewood announcement.

The Lakewood City Council had its first opportunity to dive into the proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget at a special meeting Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

That’s when department directors outlined their proposed budgets for the biennium.

Budgets reviewed at the meeting included:

  • City Manager
  • Parks, Recreation and Community Services
  • Police
  • Legal

Watch the meetingCity Council Meeting of October 5, 2022

What’s next: The Lakewood City Council will hold a second special meeting Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Lakewood City Hall. Department budgets to be reviewed at that meeting include:

  • Municipal Court
  • Community and Economic Development
  • Public Works Engineering
  • Administrative Services

Future budget meetings: The Lakewood City Council will continue its review of the proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget through October. Council is expected to take final action on the budget at its Nov. 21, 2022 regular meeting. The proposed meeting schedule is:

  • Oct. 24, 2022, 7p.m.: As part of its regular meeting the Lakewood City Council will:
    • Review the proposed 2023 property tax levy ordinance
    • Review the year-end (2022) budget adjustment
    • Hear the six-year (2022-2027) financial forecast
  • Nov. 7, 2022, 7 p.m.: At its regular meeting the Lakewood City Council will hold public hearings on the proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget, the proposed 2023 property tax ordinance and the year-end (2022) budget adjustment.
  • Nov. 14, 2022, 7 p.m.: At its study session the Lakewood City Council will review and discuss the proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget, review the proposed 2023 human services funding recommendations, review the proposed 2023 lodging tax funding recommendations and review the proposed 2023 fee schedule amendments.
  • Nov. 21, 2022, 7 p.m.: At its regular meeting the Lakewood City Council is expected to take final action on the following budget-related items:
    • Proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget
    • Proposed 2023 property tax levy ordinance
    • Proposed year-end (2022) budget adjustment
    • Proposed 2023 human services funding
    • Proposed 2023 lodging tax funding allocation
    • Proposed 2023 fee schedule amendments

Attend a meeting: Lakewood City Council meetings are hybrid, allowing for in-person and remote attendance. Attend in person in Council Chambers at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St SW, join via Zoom with meeting ID: 868 7263 2373 or dial 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID. Or watch the meeting live via YouTube.

