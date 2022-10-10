Lakewood City Council begins budget review – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.
The Lakewood City Council had its first opportunity to dive into the proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget at a special meeting Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
That’s when department directors outlined their proposed budgets for the biennium.
Budgets reviewed at the meeting included:
- City Manager
- Parks, Recreation and Community Services
- Police
- Legal
Watch the meeting: City Council Meeting of October 5, 2022
What’s next: The Lakewood City Council will hold a second special meeting Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Lakewood City Hall. Department budgets to be reviewed at that meeting include:
- Municipal Court
- Community and Economic Development
- Public Works Engineering
- Administrative Services
Future budget meetings: The Lakewood City Council will continue its review of the proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget through October. Council is expected to take final action on the budget at its Nov. 21, 2022 regular meeting. The proposed meeting schedule is:
- Oct. 24, 2022, 7p.m.: As part of its regular meeting the Lakewood City Council will:
- Review the proposed 2023 property tax levy ordinance
- Review the year-end (2022) budget adjustment
- Hear the six-year (2022-2027) financial forecast
- Nov. 7, 2022, 7 p.m.: At its regular meeting the Lakewood City Council will hold public hearings on the proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget, the proposed 2023 property tax ordinance and the year-end (2022) budget adjustment.
- Nov. 14, 2022, 7 p.m.: At its study session the Lakewood City Council will review and discuss the proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget, review the proposed 2023 human services funding recommendations, review the proposed 2023 lodging tax funding recommendations and review the proposed 2023 fee schedule amendments.
- Nov. 21, 2022, 7 p.m.: At its regular meeting the Lakewood City Council is expected to take final action on the following budget-related items:
- Proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget
- Proposed 2023 property tax levy ordinance
- Proposed year-end (2022) budget adjustment
- Proposed 2023 human services funding
- Proposed 2023 lodging tax funding allocation
- Proposed 2023 fee schedule amendments
Attend a meeting: Lakewood City Council meetings are hybrid, allowing for in-person and remote attendance. Attend in person in Council Chambers at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St SW, join via Zoom with meeting ID: 868 7263 2373 or dial 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID. Or watch the meeting live via YouTube.
