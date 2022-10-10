It’s simple really – Honors, Awards and Scholarships – The Suburban Times

Perry Newell, Funding College Project announcement.

We do things differently – The Funding College Project is about finding and using techniques and strategies to fund school and post high school activities. We identify funds, alerting people of existing options, build contacts, answer questions, complete forms and nominations for prizes and awards, offering a reminder to some and a look ahead for others.

Best of all, it’s FREE – We are trying to spread the word about Honors, Awards and Scholarships.

We are deeply indebted to the individuals and organizations which have helped us to reach an audience which has become worldwide. Please share this information with others.

As an OPEN PLATFORM, we invite and encourage others to share their support, offers or information. We do not require registration and do not collect personally identifiable information.

Our universe continues to expand with more and more contacts daily. We have learned that some of those participants of a few decades ago are surprised and amazed to have seen this growth, as am I! Whether it be in this state, the United States or elsewhere in the world.

It’s simple really – We have been in this arena for several decades and have helped many people along the way, making a friend or directing committees, smart individuals and schools.

Leaving students with financial burden, taking their focus away from their studies to pursue a full time job and allowing graduates to face an eternity of debt makes education inaccessible for many families. However if the alternative is admitting students based on their financial situations, a much more biased and inaccessible policy, then I choose the former. Denying students entrance to our schools because of their economic background is wrong; it makes education a privilege not a right.

We work with participants from Preschool age and to Adulthood, our process and documents are designed to provide information to an international audience.

The Compass will present you with common topics of interest for many adults returning to college. Select the topics that apply to you, and the Compass will guide you to useful information based on your specific needs and circumstances.

Explore nearly 4,000 educational pathways offered by colleges in Washington—from short certificates to prepare you for immediate employment to four-year degrees to support your career.

The Compass will help you find campuses that offer educational programs that match your goals and interests.

Link: https://compass.wsac.wa.gov/

A SCHOLARSHIP FOR UNION FAMILIES – UNION PLUS SCHOLARSHIPS help union families with the cost of college. The Union Plus Scholarship Program has awarded more than $5 million to students of working families who want to begin or continue their post-secondary education. More than 3,400 families have benefited from our commitment to higher education. Link: https://www.unionplus.org/benefits/education/union-plus-scholarships

APPRENTICESHIP.GOV – Apprenticeships are another great way to jump-start your career. U.S. Department of Education – College Scorecard. You can use the College Scorecard to find out more about a college’s affordability and value so you can make more informed decisions about which college to attend.

Link: https://www.apprenticeship.gov/apprenticeship-finder

the College Scorecard – Link: https://collegescorecard.ed.gov/

Special Reports: We have been encouraged by a few young fellows (elementary students) to broaden our coverage and have begun to add several SPECIAL REPORTS as often as possible which will include age, grade, interest, fellowships and majors.

Available Electronically: We operate virtually and in print – www.educatingouryouth.org. The Suburban Times – https://thesubtimes.com – may also publish – Search: Perry L. Newell and/or Funding College Project. Some of the dated and annual awards are found here.

RAISE.ME SCHOLARSHIPS – Many colleges and universities have partnered with RaiseMe to create new opportunities for students to earn scholarship dollars starting as early as 9th grade to attend college. When students add achievements to their RaiseMe portfolio, they become eligible to earn scholarships to help fund their education. Students enrolled in community colleges can also earn scholarships for achievements and activities during their community college enrollment.

Add Your Achievements, your course grades, clubs, sports, volunteer activities, and more to your portfolio. There is no cost to students to participate in RaiseMe. Link: https://www.raise.me/

Clifford H. “Ted” Rees, Jr. Scholarship – Sponsor: Clifford H. “Ted” Rees, Jr. Scholarship Foundation – Amount: $2,000 – Closing Date: October 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students enrolled in a HVACR training program at an accredited school. In addition to the general scholarship, there is a scholarship specifically for military veterans. Link: https://reesscholarship.ahrinet.org/site/292/Apply

Medical Diversity Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Buckfire & Buckfire, P.C. – Amount: $2,000 – Closing Date: October 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who have shown academic achievement as reflected by a minimum 3.0 GPA and have completed at least one semester of classes at an accredited medical school. Applicant must be a member of an ethnic, racial, or other minority or any individual who demonstrates a defined commitment to issues of diversity within their community. Link: https://buckfirelaw.com/scholarships/medical/

Raymond Davis Scholarship – Sponsor: Society of Imaging Science and Technology (IS&T) – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: October 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to advanced-level undergraduate and graduate students with an academic and/or research focus in a field related to imaging. Link: https://www.imaging.org/Site/IST/Resources/Raymond_Davis_Scholarship.aspx

Students with Heart Scholarship – Sponsor: Students with Heart Foundation – Amount: Up to $6,000 – Closing Date: October 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to current college students who suffer from any Cardiac disease or deformity. Link: http://www.studentswithheart.org/scholarships.html

Steel Intern Scholarships – Sponsor: Association for Iron & Steel Technology – Amount: Varies – Closing: October 3, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students enrolled full-time in a four-year undergraduate program at an accredited North American university. Applicant must be majoring in engineering/engineering technology majors and have at least a 2.5 GPA. Link: https://www.aist.org/students-faculty/scholarships/steel-internships-and-scholarships

Teague Design Scholarship – Sponsor: Teague | UNCF – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: October 3, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to college juniors and seniors interested in pursuing a career in design and inspired to conceptualize, prototype, rethink, challenge, illuminate, and design the future. Applicant must be a race other than white or who is of mixed race and identify as non-white. Link: https://scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/45cafe1f-2ec9-4d6b-ba98-c3cf5ff8b40c

Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship – Sponsor: Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the U.S. Department of State – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: October 6, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to current undergraduate students who are receiving the Federal Pell Grant. Applicant must be applying to or has been accepted into a study abroad program or internship eligible for credit by the student’s academic institution.

Link: https://www.gilmanscholarship.org/

Gilman-McCain Scholarship – Sponsor: Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs at the U.S. Department of State – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: October 6, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to undergraduate child dependents of an active duty service member to study or intern abroad on a credit-bearing program. This deadline is for students studying or interning abroad during December 1, 2022 to October 23, 2023.

Link: https://www.gilmanscholarship.org/program/gilman-mccain-scholarships/

Women in Aviation International Scholarships – Sponsor: Women in Aviation International – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: October 12, 2022 – Description: Scholarships are open to current college students who are studying aviation (or a related field) and who are members of Women in Aviation International. While some scholarships require applicants to be women, there are some scholarships open to both women and men. Link: https://www.wai.org/apply-now

BEA Scholarship – Sponsor: Broadcast Education Association (BEA) – Amount: Up to $30,000 Awarded –

Closing Date: October 14, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to current college juniors, seniors, and graduate students attending a BEA Member institution. Applicant must be studying radio, television, or other electronic media. Link: https://www.beaweb.org/wp/scholarships/

YoungArts Competition – Sponsor: National YoungArts Foundation – Amount: Up to $10,000 – Closing Date: October 14, 2022 – Description: Competition is open to students between the ages of 15 and 18 who have talent in visual, literary, design or performing arts. There is a $35 application fee, but it can be waived if you meet requirements. Link: https://youngarts.org/apply/

AmericanMuscle Automotive Scholarships – Sponsor: AmericanMuscle – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: October 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school seniors and current college students who are pursuing an automotive degree or related field of study. Link: https://www.americanmuscle.com/scholarships.html

ANNA Educational Scholarships and Grants – Sponsor: American Nephrology Nurses Association (ANNA) – Amount: Up to $4,000 – Closing Date: October 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarships are open to Nursing students at all levels. Multiple scholarships available with specific requirements. See website for details. Link: https://www.annanurse.org/professional-development/grants-and-awards/educational-scholarships-grants

Bill Kane Undergraduate Scholarship – Sponsor: Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE) – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: October 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to undergraduate health education majors who attend an accredited college/university in the United States or a U.S. territory. Link: https://www.shapeamerica.org/scholarships/billkanescholarship.aspx

Custom Plush Toys Scholarship – Sponsor: Custom Plush Toys – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: October 15, 2022

Description: Scholarship is open to U.S. Citizens who are enrolled full-time with an accredited college or university with at least a 3.0 GPA. Applicant must submit one recommendation and an example of you having exhibited exceptional qualities of leadership and academic achievement. Link: https://www.customplushtoys.com/scholarship-3/

ExtremeTerrain’s Student Scholarship – Sponsor: ExtremeTerrain – Amount: $3,000 – Closing Date: October 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who are/will be pursuing a degree in Environmental Studies, Environmental Research, Land Use, Earth & Atmosphere Studies, Sustainable Land Management, Parks and Recreation, or Sustainable Agriculture Systems during the spring term. Link: https://www.extremeterrain.com/scholarships.html

Questbridge Scholars – Sponsor: Questbridge – Amount: Full Tuition – Closing Date: September 27, 2022

Description: Program is open to high school seniors who are U.S. citizens, permanent residents, or students, regardless of citizenship, currently attending high school in the United States. Applicant must have primarily A’s in the most challenging courses available, be in the top 5-10% of their graduating class and have strong standardized test scores (if taken). Finalists typically come from households earning less than $65,000 annually for a family of four, and often less. The program is only open for students considering one or more of Questbridge’s college partners (see website for details). Often finalists are first generation college students. Link: https://www.questbridge.org/

Telling the truth and being able to take risks, may be your secret to success…

2023 EngineerGirl Writing Contest Opens! (Girls & Boys) – Keep an eye on the EngineerGirl website and social media channels because the 2023 EngineerGirl Writing Contest will open in mid-September! The contest is open to all students in grades 3-12 from anywhere in the world and the deadline will be February 1, 2023. More information will be posted to the Writing Contest page soon! Link: https://www.engineergirl.org/128750/EngineerGirl-Writing-Contest

DEED Educational Scholarships – Sponsor: American Public Power Association (APPA) – Amount: $2,000 – Closing Date: October 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to full-time students attending an accredited institution in the United States. Applicant must be working toward a career at an electric utility. Applicant must also be attending school in a county with at least one DEED member utility and be sponsored by a DEED member. See website for specific information. Link: https://www.publicpower.org/deed-funding-students

NSCA Foundation Scholarships – Sponsor: National Strength & Conditioning Association (NSCA) Foundation – Amount: $2,000 – Closing Date: October 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarships are open to high school seniors and college students who are or will be pursuing careers in strength and conditioning. The foundation offers multiple scholarships. Link: https://www.nsca.com/about-us/nsca-foundation/scholarships/

Pretty Photoshop Actions Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Pretty Photoshop Actions – Amount: $500

Closing Date: October 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school seniors and current college students in the United States or Canada. Applicant must submit an essay on a topic related to Photoshop. Link: https://www.lightroompresets.com/pages/pretty-photoshop-actions-scholarship-program

Ruth Abernathy Presidential Scholarship – Sponsor: Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE) – Amount: Up to $1,750 – Closing Date: October 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to undergraduate and graduate students majoring in a field related to one of the disciplines represented by SHAPE (health education, physical education, physical activity, dance, sport).

Link: https://www.shapeamerica.org/scholarships/abernathyscholarship.aspx

Scholarships4mom.net Scholarship – Sponsor: Scholarships4Moms.net – Amount: $10,000 – Closing Date: October 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to legal U.S. residents who are at least 18 years of age and currently enrolled, or will be enrolled within the next three months, in a college or university in the United States. Applicant must be a mother or an expectant mother. Link: http://scholarships4moms.net/scholarship-application-for-moms

Scholarly Paper Competition – Sponsor: National Opera Association – Amount: $500 – Closing Date: October 15, 2022 – Description: Competition is open to any interested author. Applicant must submit a paper on any topic related to opera. Link: https://www.noa.org/research/scholarly-papers.html

SchoolHouse Connection and Youth Leadership and Scholarship Program – Sponsor: SchoolHouse Connection – Amount: $2,000 – Closing Date: October 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students currently resident in the United States (undocumented applicants are eligible) who were born on or after October 15, 2022. Applicant must begin college (four year, community college, or trade school) for the first time in 2023 (not including dual-enrollment courses). Applicant must have experienced homelessness in the last six years. Link: https://schoolhouseconnection.org/youth-leadership/scholarship-program/

FSF Case Study Competition – Sponsor: Fashion Scholarship Fund – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: October 17, 2022

Description: Scholarship is open to full-time students enrolled at one of the 60 member schools listed on the FSF website. Applicant must have at least a 3.0 GPA and must be considering opportunities in the fashion industry after graduation. Link: https://www.fashionscholarshipfund.org/fsf-case-study-scholarship

Loretta Cornett-Huff Scholarship – Sponsor: Council of College and Military Educators – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: October 17, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to spouses of uniformed service members (active, reserve, guard, veteran) who are currently enrolled in an educational program in a regional or national accredited institution and is a member institution of CCME. Link: https://www.ccmeonline.org/scholarships

Military Child Scholarship – Sponsor: Council of College and Military Educators – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: October 17, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to children of Active-Duty Service members, Drilling Reservists, or National Guard members and are currently enrolled in a regionally or nationally accredited post-secondary educational program with a CCME member institution. Link: https://www.ccmeonline.org/scholarships

The Music Center Spotlight Program – Sponsor: The Music Center – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: October 17, 2022 – Description: Program is open to Southern California high school students who have talent in Acting, Non-Classical Voice, Classical Voice, Non-Classical Dance, Ballet, Jazz Instrumental and Classical Instrumental. Applicant must submit an audition video. Link: https://app.getacceptd.com/musiccenter

Veteran Scholarship – Sponsor: Council of College and Military Educators – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: October 17, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to prior uniformed service members (active, reserves, guard) who are currently enrolled in an educational program at a regional or national accredited institution and is a member institution of CCME. Link: https://www.ccmeonline.org/scholarships

Workforce Credentials Scholarship – Sponsor: Council of College and Military Educators – Amount: $1,000

Closing Date: October 17, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to current or prior uniformed Service member, spouse, or child of a uniformed Service member. Applicant must be currently enrolled in a credit-bearing or non-degree seeking program with a DoD Skillbridge provider that is also a CCME member institution/organization (reference list here) OR be currently enrolled in a credit-bearing or non-degree seeking program validated by the U.S. Department of Labor or a State Apprenticeship Agency and offered by a CCME member institution/organization (reference list here) that will result in an industry-recognized credential to include certification, licensure, or work experience programs (e.g. internship, apprenticeship). Link: https://www.ccmeonline.org/scholarships

Wendy’s High School Heisman Award – Sponsor: Wendy’s Restaurants – Amount: Up to $10,000 – Closing Date: October 18, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors who have participated in one of the 43 sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee in the Summer and Winter Olympic Games or the National Federation of State High School Associations and sponsored by their school. Applicant must have a GPA of at least 3.0. Link: https://heismanscholarship.com/

Flinn Scholarship – Sponsor: Flinn Foundation – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: October 19, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors who are U.S. citizens and Arizona residents. Applicant must participate and demonstrate leadership in a variety of extracurricular activities, attain at least a 3.5 GPA, and rank in the top five percent of their graduating class (if the school reports class rank). Link: https://flinn.org/flinn-scholars/

$1,000 October Scholarship – Sponsor: Niche – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: October 20, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to all high school, college, and graduate students and those planning to enroll within 12 months. Applicant must be a legal residents of the United States and international students with valid visas. Applicant must login or create an account with Niche. Link: https://www.niche.com/colleges/scholarships/october-scholarship/

NCWIT Award for Aspirations in Computing (AiC) – Sponsor: National Center for Women & Information Technology – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: October 20, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to U.S. high school and college women with an interest in computing and technology. College students must attend an NCWIT Academic Alliance institution and major or minor in computing.

Link: https://www.aspirations.org/award-programs/apply-for-the-award-for-aic

Golden Door Scholars Program – Sponsor: Golden Door Scholars – Amount: Full tuition, room and board for a year-year degree at a Golden Door partner school. Students at other schools will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Closing Date: October 23, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors and recent high school graduates who are eligible for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) or TPS (Temporary Protected Status). Applicants from states where DACA students must pay out-of-state tuition at public universities and community colleges will be given strong preference. Link: https://www.goldendoorscholars.org/

NEWH | Atlanta Chapter Scholarship – Sponsor: NEWH: The Hospitality Industry Network – Atlanta Chapter – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: October 27, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students attending an accredited college in Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina or Alabama. Applicant must have completed at least half the requirements for a degree and must be pursuing a career objective in the Hospitality industry (Hotel/Restaurant management, Culinary, Food Service, Architecture, Design, etc). Link: https://newh.org/chapter-scholarships/

API Study Abroad and Intern Abroad Scholarships – Sponsor: API Study Abroad – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: October 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarships are open to API program participants. There are multiple scholarships with specific requirements – see website for details. In addition to general scholarships, there are scholarships specifically open to community college students, military veterans, non-traditional students, students with disabilities, minority students, DACA students, LGBTQ students, STEM majors, and student athletes.

Link: https://apiabroad.com/scholarships/

Chick Evans Scholarship for Caddies – Sponsor: Evans Scholars Foundation – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: October 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who have a strong caddie record and excellent academics. Applicant must have completed their junior year of high school with above a B average. Applicant must plan to attend an institution with an Evans Scholars Program (list of institutions available on website). Link: https://www.wgaesf.org/a-life-changing-opportunity/

Dechtman Wealth Management National Scholarship Essay Contest – Sponsor: Dechtman Wealth Management – Amount: $3,500 – Closing Date: October 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to undergraduate students attending a two- or four-year accredited American college. Applicant must submit an essay on a given topic related to personal finance. Link: https://dechtmanwealth.com/scholarship/

Price Transparency Scholarship – Sponsor: ColoHealth – Amount: $500 – Closing Date: October 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors and current college students. Applicant must submit an essay on a given topic related to medical costs. Link: https://colohealth.com/scholarship-terms/

U.S. Bank Scholarship Program – Sponsor: U.S. Bank – Amount: Up to $20,000 – Closing Date: October 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who is at least 16 years of age or older and are enrolled as a current undergraduate student as of September 1, 2023.

Applicant must complete financial lessons to be entered. Link: https://www.usbank.com/financialiq/manage-your-household/student-center/enter-to-win-the-student-union-scholarship.html

ACFEF Scholarships for Apprenticeship, Certificate and Post-Secondary Degree Programs – Sponsor: American Culinary Federation – Amount: Up to $2,500 – Closing Date: October 31, 2022 – Description: Scholarships are open to exemplary students who are currently enrolled in an accredited, post-secondary college, with a major in either culinary or pastry arts, or be an ACFEF registered apprentice.

Link: https://www.acfchefs.org//ACF/Education/Scholarships/ACF/Education/Scholarships/

AFCCE Scholarships – Sponsor: Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineers – Amount: Up to $2,500 – Closing Date: October 31, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to college students undertaking a full-time undergraduate or graduate program at an accredited U.S. college or university with a major in engineering or science and related to the telecommunications field. Link: https://afcce.org/scholarships/

American Bullion Scholarship Program – Sponsor: American Bullion, Inc. – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: October 31, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to undergraduate students currently enrolled at an accredited college or university within the United States who are legal residents of the United States or hold a valid U.S. student visa. Applicant must submit an essay on a given topic related to gold.

Link: https://www.americanbullion.com/about/scholarship/

Architecture or Construction Management Scholarship – Sponsor: Archways & Ceilings – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: October 31, 2022 Description: Scholarship is open to students currently enrolled at an accredited university. Applicant must be studying Architecture or Construction Management.

Link: https://www.archwaysandceilings.com/pages/archways-scholarship

Coca-Cola Scholars Program Scholarship – Sponsor: Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation – Amount: Up to $20,000 – Closing Date: October 31, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to current high school seniors attending school in the United States. Program recognizes students for their capacity to lead and service, and their commitment to making a significant impact on their schools and communities.

Link: https://www.coca-colascholarsfoundation.org/apply/#programs

Dennis Raveling Scholarship – Sponsor: California Waterfowl – Amount: Up to $2,000 – Closing Date: October 31, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students pursing an advanced university degree in Wildlife, Zoology, Botany, Ecology, or other pertinent biological science. Applicant must submit a one page proposal summary description on an original research or management project. Link: https://calwaterfowl.org/scholarships

Dyslexia/Auditory Processing Disorder Scholarship – Sponsor: Gemm Learning – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: October 31, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to undergraduate students with dyslexia and/or auditory processing disorder who are attending college/university in the U.S./Canada during the current academic year.

Link: https://www.gemmlearning.com/about/scholarship-opportunities/

Geraldine “Polly’ Bednash Scholarship – Sponsor: American Association of Colleges of Nursing | CastleBranch

Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: October 31, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students admitted or enrolled in a baccalaureate or higher degree nursing program at an AACN member institution affiliated with CastleBranch (see link for details). Applicant must also have at least a 3.2 GPA in current program or at last school attended. Link: https://www.aacnnursing.org/Students/Financial-Aid-Scholarships/Geraldine-Polly-Bednash-Scholarship

Good Works Scholarship – Sponsor: Karin Riley Porter – Virginia Criminal Defense Attorney – Amount: $1,000

Closing Date: October 31, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to all undergraduate, graduate, and law school students, as well as incoming college freshmen at an accredited U.S. educational institution with at least a 3.0 GPA. Applicant must submit an essay on their leadership and dedication to giving back to the community. Link: https://www.virginia-criminallawyer.com/good-works-scholarship-2022/

Local Conservation Scholarship – Sponsor: Steve Duckett, Attorney at Law – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: October 31, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to incoming and current college students who can demonstrate a commitment to environmental conservation using past and present volunteer, professional, and educational experiences. Applicant must submit a personal statement explaining their dedication to local conservation.

Link: https://virginiacriminallaws.com/2022-steve-duckett-local-conservation-scholarship/

Money Metals Exchange Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Money Metals Exchange – Amount: Up to $2,000

Closing Date: October 31, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to incoming and current college and graduate students with an interest in economics, specifically the tradition of the Austrian school. However, students do not need to be an economic major to be eligible. Applicant must submit an essay on a given topic related to the economy.

Link: https://www.moneymetals.com/scholarship

National Rice Month Scholarship – Sponsor: USA Rice – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: October 31, 2022

Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors in rice-growing states (Arkansas, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Texas). Applicant must create a video about U.S. rice, National Rice Month, and the importance of rice to their state. Link: https://www.reelricecontest.com/

Patriot’s Pen Competition – Sponsor: Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States – Amount: Up to $5,000

Closing Date: October 31, 2022 – Description: Competition is open to students in grades 6-8 in the United States, its territories and its possessions. Applicant must submit an essay on the following theme: “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”

Link: https://www.vfw.org/PatriotsPen/

Reel Milk Moments Video Contest – Sponsor: American Milk Producers – Amount: Up to $8,000 – Closing Date: October 31, 2022 – Description: Contest is open to legal residents of Arizona who are 17 years of age or older and are (or will be) enrolled in a post-secondary school (university, college, or community college) in the state of Arizona for the 2022 fall term with at least 12 credit hours. Student must create a “reel” Milk Moment video, lasting 30 seconds or less, featuring their favorite dairy product(s). Link: https://arizonamilk.org/reel-milk-moments-scholarship-contest/

Veterans United Foundation Scholarship – Sponsor: Veterans United Foundation – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: October 31, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to a surviving spouse or a surviving child of a deceased service member or Veteran of the U.S. Military who is currently enrolled or planning to enroll in a college or university by the fall semester. Link: https://www.enhancelives.com/scholarships/

Video Contest Scholarship for Creative Students – Sponsor: IvyPanda – Award: Up to $1,000 – Closing: October 31, 2022 – Scholarship is open to current high school, college, and university students worldwide. Applicant must submit a video on a given topic related to COVID, social media, or advice for college freshmen.

Link: https://ivypanda.com/scholarship-video

Initiative and Follow Through Count…

Voice of Democracy Scholarship Competition – Sponsor: Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States – Amount: Up to $30,000 – Closing Date: October 31, 2022 – Description: Program is open to students in grades 9-12 who are enrolled in a public, private or parochial high school or home study program in the United States, its territories and possessions. Applicant must submit a 3-5 minute essay on this year’s theme; “Why is the Veteran Important?”

Link: https://www.vfw.org/VOD/

Women in Technology Scholarship – Sponsor: Orangesoft – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: October 31, 2022

Description: Scholarship is open to students who identify as women and are currently studying at or has been accepted to an accredited college or university in the United States. Applicant must be currently enrolled in a Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics (STEM) degree-granting program OR demonstrate plans to pursue a career in the field of technology after graduation. Link: https://orangesoft.co/scholarship

Zombie Apocalypse Scholarship – Sponsor: Unigo – Amount: $2,000 – Closing Date: October 31, 2022

Description: Scholarship is open to students 13 years of age or older who are legal residents of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia who are currently enrolled (or will enroll no later than the fall of 2027) in an accredited post-secondary institution of higher education. Applicant will need to submit a short response to a given prompt.

Link: https://www.unigo.com/scholarships/our-scholarships/zombie-apocalypse-scholarship

Student Loan Forgiveness: What You Need to Know

President Biden announced a plan to move forward with canceling thousands in federal student loan debt, plus an extension on the student loan payment pause. While this announcement brings many Americans a financial sigh of relief, it also prompts questions. Let’s break down what this update means for you and your family.

Are you eligible for student loan forgiveness, generally eligible if…

You make less than $125,000 per year.

You are married with a household income that is less than $250,000.

You have any federal student loan held by the Education Department (private loans are not eligible).

Federal parent PLUS loans and graduate student PLUS loans also qualify for forgiveness.

Link: https://www.legalshield.com/blog/consumer-finance/student-loan-forgiveness-what-you-need-to-know/

