Experience the power of wind like never-before with Cirque Mechanics: Zephyr A Whirlwind of a Circus – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WASH.— In a fusion tale about the power of the wind and dexterity of acrobats comes an exhilarating performance about human ingenuity and our natural resources in Cirque Mechanics: Zephyr – A Whirlwind of Circus on Sunday, October 16 at the Pantages Theater in downtown Tacoma. Tickets start at $39 and are on sale now.

Cirque Mechanics, a troupe of acrobats and cirque performers who incorporate engineering marvels into their productions, have designed and built a performance based on the force and power of the wind and the various ways humans interact with this natural wonder. In Zephyr, they have created a theatrical event that harnesses human power, instead of wind, to generate an energetic acrobatic tale. The performance is based around a windmill, which serves as the multi-functional mechanical centerpiece. Mounted on a turntable, the windmill combines both modern and the past, picturesque elements – with the transformation from one aspect to another providing a change of scenery in real-time.

Inspired by a visit to a working windmill in central England, Zephyr (which means gentle breeze, inspired by the Greek god of the west wind Zephyrus) tells the story of Nigel, mill owner and operator, and his complicated relationship with wind, the natural resource that powers his flour mill. His reliance on wind is tested and in turn he is lured, in the name of progress, to use fuel as his primary energy source. His choices cause elation and disruption, aptly represented by the community the mill serves – dynamic and lyrical circus acts. Nigel grapples with tough choices and unintended outcomes with humor and optimism, which lead to acceptance, coexistence and balance between wind, progress, and his community.

About Cirque Mechanics

Cirque Mechanics, based in Las Vegas, was founded in 2004 by Boston native and German Wheel artist, Chris Lashua, after the success of his collaborative project with the Circus Center of San Francisco, Birdhouse Factory, which launched in Tacoma in 2007. Cirque Mechanics quickly established itself as a premiere American circus, with its unique approach to performance, inspiring storytelling, and innovative mechanical staging.

Cirque Mechanics, although inspired by modern circus, finds its roots in mechanics and its heart in the stories of American ingenuity. The shows, rooted in realism, display a raw quality, rarely found in modern circus, which makes their message timeless and relevant. The stories are wrapped in circus acrobatics, mechanical wonders, and a bit of clowning around.

The troupe has created a series of extraordinary touring theatrical productions, Birdhouse Factory, Boom Town, Pedal Punk, the Orchestra Project, 42ft – A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels, and for this season, Zephyr – A Whirlwind of Circus.

Tickets to Cirque Mechanics Zephyr – A Whirlwind of a Circus are $39, $59, $79, and $95 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit in person at Tacoma Armory – 1001 S Yakima Ave., or online at www.TacomaArtsLive.org.