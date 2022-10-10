Affordable Housing Action Strategy Presentation Scheduled for Study Session on Tuesday – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City Council will receive an update on the City of Tacoma’s Affordable Housing Action Strategy (AHAS) during Study Session this Tuesday, October 11 at noon in City Council Chambers (Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, First Floor, on TV Tacoma and on ZOOM.

The presentation will:

Review progress of the Affordable Housing Action Strategy for 2022, including the units created, units preserved and community members served.

Discuss the increasing importance and need for anti-displacement strategies.

Discuss the increased emphasis on home-ownership.

Provide information about how Home in Tacoma Phase 2 ties into the broader AHAS work.

For more information about the Affordable Housing Action Strategy, to read the full report and to see the projects the City is working on, visit cityoftacoma.org/AHAS.