Notice: Puyallup Biennial Budget Public Meetings – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

The City of Puyallup City Manager has completed and placed on file in the Office of the City Clerk the 2023-2024 preliminary biennial budget. This budget may be examined by any taxpayer on the City of Puyallup website at www.cityofpuyallup.org.

The City Council will review and consider the preliminary budget at three workshops, on an as needed basis, scheduled for the following dates:

Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Thursday, October 13, 2022

The budget workshops will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. in the Puyallup City Council Chambers located at 333 S. Meridian and virtually on the Zoom format. All citizens are welcome to speak or provide written comments.

For additional information, you may contact the Interim City Clerk, by phone at 253-841-5480 or by email at tmakharia@PuyallupWA.gov.