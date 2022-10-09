Submitted by Classy Chassis.

The legendary Classy Chassis Haunted Car Wash is returning to our community again. Car wash owner Corey Campbell and his team invite you to come out and enjoy a thrilling drive-through experience of spooky characters, music, special effects, laser lights and illusions – and drive away with a clean and shiny car. Plus, feel great knowing a portion of your ticket purchase benefits Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation.

New this year: Discounted presale tickets! Save $10 when you buy online at ClassyChassis.com/Haunted, available through October 27.

A video has been posted on YouTube to show a sneak preview the experience: https://youtu.be/7rTyThOOsPo. More event info can be found on their website at ClassyChassis.com/Haunted.

Classy Chassis “Haunted Car Wash”

5002 Center Street, Tacoma (just off Hwy 16, at the corner of Orchard & Center)

October 28 – 7pm to 11pm

October 29 – 5:30pm to 6:30pm (Kids Hour), 7pm to 11pm

Presale Tickets: $15 per vehicle – available online at ClassyChassis.com/Haunted

Regular Tickets: $25 per vehicle – purchase at event via cash or credit card