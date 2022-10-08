Student Rate Available for Write in the Harbor – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.

What: “Write in the Harbor” Conference: Dream It, Write It!

When: Nov. 4 & 5

Where: Tacoma Community College Gig Harbor Campus

Cost:

General Registration Rate: $ 179

Community College Employee Rate: $100

Student Rate: $45 (Must have a valid email address from a Washington state college)

Registration: Register Online

Write in the Harbor, TCC’s annual writers’ conference, returns to an in-person format at TCC Gig Harbor this year.

The conference starts the evening of Friday, Nov. 4 with an address by Keynote Speaker Jeff Leisawitz, author of Not F*ing Around— the No Bullsh*t Guide for Getting Your Creative Dreams Off the Ground.

On Saturday, a full day of workshops begins at 9 a.m. with a masterclass by Leisawitz. After that, attendees may choose to attend five in-person sessions out of a total of 12. Taught by writers, most workshops explore the details of successful writing, with topics such as “Writing Effective Scenes” and “Creating Lively Characters: Getting them to Act Out.” Others teach aspiring writes to navigate the world of publication, with topics such as “Pitch your Book so that Publishers Pay Attention” and “Dream Big, Dream Movie Script.” See the full schedule here.