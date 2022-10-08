Shaw Road Section Closure October 10-14, 2022 – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

Starting on Monday, October 10, 2022, Puyallup Public Works contractors will be repairing and restoring a section of Shaw Road between Manorwood Dr and 33rd Ave SE. Both north and southbound lanes near that section will be closed through Friday, October 14 (weather permitting). Drivers will need to use alternate routes during the closure. Detour signs will be posted throughout the closure. Please see the attached detour route map. Since Shaw is a major connection point for commuters, we encourage all drivers to use other routes that week.

Residents who live in the neighborhoods near Shaw Road will still have access. However, the area near the work zone, between 31st and 39th Ave SE, will be closed to vehicles. Onsite message boards will be updated with current project closure information.

Crews will be repaving that section of Shaw, which has experienced significant deterioration. Contractors will perform a 3-inch grind and overlay of approximately 300 feet of roadway. The road section will be reopened promptly once completed.

For questions, please contact our Public Works Streets Division at 253-841-5505. You can also email Scott Hill, Streets Supervisor, at shill@puyallupwa.gov.