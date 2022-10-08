Obituary Notices – October 8, 2022 – The Suburban Times

Mountain View Funeral Home: Pamela A. Armijo; Donna M. Chastain; Rosella Marie Herman; Scott McBrian.

Curnow Funeral Home: Donald J Ehli. Don was born on September 23, 1940 in Pierre, South Dakota to Nicholas and Lena Ehli, the youngest of nine children. He served in the National Guard. He is survived by his special friend, Jeannie; daughters, Nicole, and Tami (John); sister, Charlotte and brother, Leo; former wife, Dolores; grandchildren, Kathryn, Sean and Maura. He is also survived by many other family members and classic car friends. He was a member of Rust Busters car club. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kianne; brothers, Al, Clarence, Peter, Bill; and sisters, Minnie and Alma. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, October 14th at 11 A.M. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 4519 112th Street East, Tacoma, 98446.