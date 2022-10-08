CPSD Promising Future: Daniela Montoya – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Harrison Preparatory School senior Daniela Montoya.

Daniela joined Harrison Prep in 2020 as a sophomore and did not speak English fluently. She did not let language or the COVID-19 pandemic hold her back from becoming a beloved leader at Harrison Prep.

Her senior year has been busy, but she’s excited for all the opportunities she has scheduled in the coming months. She is planning on doing job shadowing and apprenticeships to learn more about running a business. “I’m going to work with a software engineer to help me learn more about tech, software and robotics,” she said. “Right now, she’s helping me with a project to use my code to make robotic fairy wings flap, which has been a really fun way to learn about coding.”

Daniela is ambitious about her future and knows she will achieve her goals of working in the tech industry, owning a business and branching into real estate, because the rewards of her success will be felt by those around her. “Growing up, my family struggled financially, and I really want to build a life for my family and myself where we don’t have to worry about finances,” she said. “Money is not everything, but it can change how you live your life, so I want to be successful at something I enjoy like tech.”

Community is everything to Daniela, who knows her future accomplishments will be incomplete if she does not use them to support others. “I really want to give back to my community and support minorities in the future,” she said. “I hope I accumulate wealth so I can distribute it, donate it to foundations and help people who grew up in situations like mine.”

Next year, Daniela plans on attending Pierce College to earn her associate degree before attending a university.