City of Tacoma Seeks Technical Support for Tacoma’s Small and Micro-Businesses – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – In ongoing efforts to address the disproportionate impacts of COVID-19 and pre-existing structural barriers faced by Tacoma’s small and micro-businesses, the City of Tacoma has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for strategic partners who can provide culturally competent technical assistance to enhance outcomes in three core areas: financial literacy, credit repair, and digital literacy. This technical assistance should be structured to take businesses to a more expert level of understanding than cohort-based programs or training modules provided by local and regional providers.

“It is vital to a thriving city that we ensure that Tacoma’s disadvantaged small businesses have the support they need to navigate the challenges they face and position themselves for future success and growth,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “If you want to be a part of strengthening Tacoma’s economy, we’d love to see your proposal.”

For more information about these and other opportunities available through the Community and Economic Development Department, visit this page.

The City will accept proposals for the Technical Assistance Grant RFP now through October 25, 2022.

For more information about the City’s Community and Economic Development Department, visit cityoftacoma.org/ced.