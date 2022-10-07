S. 11 Street between MLK Jr. Way and S. L Street closure is scheduled for restoration and crosswalk work as early as October 10th – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.

Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department during construction.

Please support your local businesses during construction and stay Loyal to the Local!

What

Continued construction and traffic restrictions along Stadium Way, N. 2nd St., Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way and the Dome District

When

October 7th Update. Work will occur during the day and nighttime hours.

Where

Entire project area:

Daytime and nighttime track testing, electrical testing, light installation, and overhead wiring work for the future light rail system will be occurring in various locations along the alignment during the week (Commerce St., Stadium Way, N. 1st St., Division Ave., and MLK Jr. Way). During this construction activity the contractor has obtained a nighttime noise variance and will need to temporarily remove parking and shift traffic to maintain a safe working area.

Train testing is scheduled to start as early as Monday, October 10th. Trains will be seen along the whole alignment at infrequent times and will not be for passenger operation. There will be traffic flaggers to control traffic on Commerce and 7th for this work.

Rail grinding is scheduled to start as early as October 11th. This work will occur at night and will involve a slow-moving operation along the alignment. Impacts include traffic control in grinding areas, sparks coming from the machine and noise from the operations. There will be no parking signs along the corridor for this construction impact. More information.

Dome District:

Westbound E. 25th Street between G and K streets closure for restoration of the roadway. The roadway is scheduled to reopen by October 14th.

(Postponed) East 26th St will have a full closure from G St to D St for utility work.

Commerce/Stadium Way:

S. 7th and Commerce Street intersection will reopen as early October 10th in the early morning. Tacoma Link operations will be turning the trains at this intersection when train operations resume.

The Tacoma Link line is scheduled to resume service as early as next week. The shuttle bus will be in service until the Tacoma Link line resumes. The temporary stop is located on Pacific Avenue will remain until further notice.

Stadium District (N. E St., N 1st St., Division Ave.):

MLK Jr. Way and Division intersection is scheduled to open as early as October 7th.

Southbound Stadium Way between 705 and Division will be fully closed as early as October 13th for road paving. There will be a shift on Northbound Stadium Way where the I-705 intersection will lead into Division Ave. This work is dependent on the S. 7th and Commerce Intersection opening.

The intersection at Yakima and Division Street will be closing as early as October 10th for roadway restoration. This work will require Westbound N 1st Street to be closed for approximately 10 days and parking will not be available between N 1st Street and Yakima.

North J Street full closure at Division Avenue is scheduled to start as early as October 10th and will last through mid-October.

N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st Street intersection/corner/crosswalk work is scheduled to start as early as October 17th. You will see crews do prep work on the corners before the work starts. When this work occurs, the crosswalks will need to be closed to restore the sidewalk, ramps and utilities. Vehicle and sidewalk access will be maintained. Parking will need to be removed near work areas. Some of the work will require lane closures to N. Tacoma Ave. and N 1st St.

Future street closures: N 2nd Street from N Yakima Ave. and I Street full street closure for roadway has been temporarily opened but is scheduled to return at a future date. South J Street full closure at Division Avenue will occur at a future date.



Hilltop/MLK Jr. Way: