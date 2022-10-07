Rock the Foundation event raises more than $573,000 – The Suburban Times

MultiCare announcement.

More than 370 South Sound community members turned out to support MultiCare Health Foundation’s 13th annual Rock the Foundation event at the Foss Waterway Seaport last month.

The event raised more than $573,000 to support MultiCare’s cancer programs and services, exceeding last year’s fundraising goal by more than $290,000.

One of the highlights of the evening was hearing from ovarian cancer survivor Brandi Blanchfield about the care she received from her team of providers at MultiCare Regional Cancer Center.

“When I was initially admitted into the hospital, it was really scary. I really didn’t know what to expect or how this was happening,” Blanchfield said. “While I’m out trying to relive my new normal of a life, I had a full team that were looking after me and going to take care of me.”

Blair Irwin, MD, medical director at MultiCare Regional Cancer Center, was the lead physician on Blanchfield’s care team. For Dr. Irwin and many others, taking care of cancer patients is not only their work, but their passion.

“Most of us in the Cancer Center view taking care of cancer patients as our life’s calling. It’s what we want to do; it’s what makes most of us run to work every day because we get to help patients navigate this life-changing event,” said Dr. Irwin.

Presenting sponsor for Rock the Foundation was Amerigroup. Platinum sponsors included PacificSource Health Plans, Precision Electric Group and Sound Physicians. Gold sponsors included CBRE, Columbia Bank, First Choice Health, MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions, Sellen and The Walker Group.

To learn more about MultiCare’s cancer services, visit www.multicare.org/services-and-departments/multicare-regional-cancer-center/. Visit MultiCare Health Foundation to learn more about ways to give.