Pierce County Library System Board to proclaim Friends of Libraries Week – The Suburban Times

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees October Board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 3:30 p.m., the Boardwill sign a proclamation to recognize National Friends of Libraries, discuss current Lakewood Pierce County Library services and other issues.

The meeting will be held in person at the Library’s Administrative Center 3005 112th St E, Tacoma WA 98446. Optional virtual attendance is available via https://www.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/board-agenda-packets/Default.htm.

National Friends of Libraries To celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week, the Board of Trustees plans to sign a proclamation to proclaim Oct. 16-22, 2022 Friends of Libraries Week in Pierce County. Seventeen Friends groups support Pierce County Library’s 18 full service libraries. The Friends groups volunteer time and resources to help support the libraries and enhance library service in Pierce County communities.

Current Lakewood Library Services. The Library System is offering pop up libraries and other services with community partners throughout Lakewood. At the pop up libraries and at community partners’ places, people can check out books, movies and other materials as well as enjoy classes and events. Watch for locations and dates on the Library’s website at lakewoodlib.pcls.us. Meanwhile, Library administrators are continuing to plan for an interim Lakewood Library.

For more information: https://www.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/board-agenda-packets/Default.htm