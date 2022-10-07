ORCA retail network expansion starting today; redesigned cards debut – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

ORCA, the Puget Sound’s all-in-one transit card is now available for purchase and reloading at more stores. Beginning this month with the addition of Fred Meyer, more stores will be added on an ongoing basis, eventually doubling the number of locations and adding more availability at locally owned businesses.

ORCA cards will continue to be available at participating QFC, Safeway and Albertsons. Retailers will also begin rolling out new black ORCA cards for purchase today. They are also available at transit vending machines, online and at customer service locations.

What customers need to know:

Most customers don’t need a new card. Classic blue and Regional Reduced Fare Permit (RRFP) cards will continue to work on transit, at vending machines, online at myORCA.com, with the myORCA app and at transit agency customer service locations.

See which stores will continue to reload blue cards by visiting info.myORCA.com/retail. ORCA LIFT, senior and disabled cardholders and other affected customers who shop at retail stores are eligible for a free card replacement. Free card replacement is available at transit agency customer service offices during normal business hours.

ORCA thanks its customers for their patience as we help our retailers and their employees get comfortable with new processes and procedures.

Visit info.myORCA.com/retail to learn more about upcoming retail improvements and to sign up for project updates.