Tacoma City Budget Presentations Kick Off October 11 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — In Oct. 4 City Council Study Session presentation of the City of Tacoma’s 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget, City Manager Elizabeth Pauli outlined a plan that reaffirms the City’s dedication to anti-racist systems transformation, adds community safety and health resources, and expands the City’s response to homelessness and housing affordability.

Starting on October 11, budget presentations offering a deeper dive into how the proposed budget influences each of the City Council’s priority areas will begin. These presentations will take place during City Council Study Sessions.

October 11, 2022

Environmental Services, Tacoma Public Utilities, Public Works

October 18, 2022

Tacoma Fire Department, Community and Economic Development, Neighborhood and Community Services

October 25, 2022

Tacoma Public Library, Tacoma Police Department, Planning and Development Services

November 1, 2022

Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology, Media and Communications, Office of Equity and Human Rights, Office of Health and Safety

Additionally, between October 24 and November 4, three virtual Community Town Halls on the proposed budget will take place. Details will be posted at cityoftacoma.org/budgetdevelopment as they become available.

The City will continue to gather quantitative data through Balancing Act. This tool allows community members to play with budget scenarios by making increases or decreases to service levels as they try to balance the City’s General Fund budget. Multiple languages are available on the Balancing Act page.

The proposed budget will be considered for adoption during the City Council Meetings on November 15, 2022 (first reading) and November 22, 2022 (final reading).

City Council Study Sessions are held on Tuesdays at noon and City Council meetings are held on Tuesdays at 5 PM. They can be viewed live in person at the Tacoma Municipal Building (747 Market Street, 1st Floor, Council Chambers) or on TV Tacoma or tvtacoma.com, on the City of Tacoma’s Facebook page and on Zoom.

On Rainier Connect, TV Tacoma is available within Tacoma city limits and in Pierce County:

On channel 512 in high definition

On channel 12 in standard definition

On channel 21 in standard definition in University Place

On Comcast, TV Tacoma is available:

On channel 321 in high definition within Tacoma city limits and in Pierce County

On channel 12 in standard definition within Tacoma city limits

On channel 21 in Pierce County

TV Tacoma is not available on Comcast in University Place.

Full agendas – as well as Zoom access details – for City Council Study Sessions and City Council Meetings are available at cityoftacoma.legistar.com.

Details on the City’s 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget, as well as the latest updates on opportunities for community members to learn more and engage in the budget development process, are available at cityoftacoma.org/budgetdevelopment.