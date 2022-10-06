MultiCare earns national accreditation for rectal cancer – The Suburban Times

MultiCare announcement.

MultiCare Regional Cancer Center has earned a three-year accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer (NAPRC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons.

“We are thrilled to have been recognized among the leaders in the field of rectal cancer through our recent NAPRC accreditation,” said Blair Irwin, MD, medical oncologist. “It is our privilege to care for our patients throughout their cancer journey. We strive to provide the highest quality cancer care.”

To achieve voluntary NAPRC accreditation, a rectal center must demonstrate compliance with the NAPRC standards addressing program management, clinical services and quality improvement for patients. Centers are required to establish a multidisciplinary rectal cancer team that includes clinical representatives from surgery, pathology, radiology, radiation oncology and medical oncology.

“This is a true collaboration between our medical experts and our patients,” said Laila Rashidi, MD, colorectal surgery. “We provide a total care experience under one roof for every patient who steps through our doors. Together we provide the best medical and surgical care in the field of rectal cancer.”

Accreditation by the NAPRC is granted only to programs committed to providing the best possible care to patients with rectal cancer. The NAPRC provides the structure and resources to develop and operate a high-quality rectal center. Accredited programs follow a model for organizing and managing a rectal center to ensure multidisciplinary, integrated, and comprehensive rectal cancer services.

Rectal cancer programs accredited by the NAPRC undergo a site visit every three years and are also accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer.

About the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer

The NAPRC was developed through a collaboration between the Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons, and the Optimizing the Surgical Treatment of Rectal Cancer (OSTRiCh) Consortium, as well as the American College of Radiology (ACR), the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons (ASCRS), and the College of American Pathologists (CAP). The NAPRC is based on successful international models that emphasize program structure, patient care processes, performance improvement, and performance measures. Its goal is to ensure that rectal cancer patients receive appropriate care using a multidisciplinary approach. For more information visit https://www.facs.org/naprc.