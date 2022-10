When I can’t see the forest for the trees, I will remember.

“When sorrows,” as Horatio Spafford wrote, “like sea billows roll,” I will remember.

When tears cloud my vision like rain borne sideways against the windshield, obscuring the road ahead, off to the side of the road I will go, and there I will wait out the storm, and I will remember.

Tomorrow will be that day.

And I will remember.

I will remember how precious life is.