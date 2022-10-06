Council Corner: Oct. 3, 2022 Regular Meeting – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Lakewood City Council took time at the start of its meeting Monday to recognize the impact this violence has in our community.

All residents are asked to join in recognizing domestic violence as a crime with impacts on individuals, families and children, with the goal of educating, protecting and ultimately, reducing and eliminating acts of domestic violence. If you or someone know you is experiencing domestic violence find help and resources online or call the Pierce County helpline 253-798-4166.

Introduction of the 2023-2024 Biennial Budget: City Manager John Caulfield presented the proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget to the Council at the meeting. In his presentation Caulfield highlighted the proposal:

Offers a balanced operating budget

Uses sound underlying financial assumptions and policies

Is consistent with adopted financial policies

Does not use one-time funds for ongoing operations

Ensures operating expenditures do not exceed operating revenues

Achieves reserves requirements

Provides for financial stability

Targets prudent investment opportunities

Preserves the city’s excellent credit rating

Read the budget: Want to see what’s proposed? Read the 2023-2024 Biennial Budget. Review the budget introduction slides, or watch the Oct. 3, 2022 meeting.

What’s on deck: Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at 6 p.m. at Lakewood City Hall to hear proposed budget presentations from city departments, including:

City Council + City Manager

Parks, Recreation and Community Services

Police

Legal

The next budget meeting is Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at 6 p.m. to hear the remaining presentations from city departments, including:

Municipal Court

Community and Economic Development

Public Works Engineering

Administrative Service

How to attend: Attend in person at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW; Join via Zoom (or dial (253) 215-8782 and enter meeting ID: 868 7263 2373), or watch live on the city’s YouTube channel.