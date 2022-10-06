City Manager Elizabeth Pauli Presents 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — In tomorrow’s City Council Study Session presentation of the City of Tacoma’s 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget, City Manager Elizabeth Pauli will outline a plan that reaffirms the City’s dedication to anti-racist systems transformation, adds community safety and health resources, and expands the City’s response to homelessness and housing affordability.

The City’s 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget is $4.36 billion, of which $614 million is allocated to the General Fund.

“Whether virtually or in person, we have been listening to the priorities identified by our community,” said City Manager Pauli. “In developing this proposed budget, we focused on ensuring that it reflects our community’s vision as well as the City Council’s policy decisions, and we look forward to hearing from everyone in the weeks to come.”

Details on the City’s 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget, as well as the latest updates on opportunities for community members to learn more and engage in the budget development process, are available at cityoftacoma.org/budgetdevelopment.

City Council Study Sessions are held on Tuesdays at noon. They can be viewed live in person at the Tacoma Municipal Building (747 Market Street, 1st Floor, Council Chambers) or on TV Tacoma or tvtacoma.com, on the City of Tacoma’s Facebook page and on Zoom.

On Rainier Connect, TV Tacoma is available within Tacoma city limits and in Pierce County:

On channel 512 in high definition

On channel 12 in standard definition

On channel 21 in standard definition in University Place

On Comcast, TV Tacoma is available:

On channel 321 in high definition within Tacoma city limits and in Pierce County

On channel 12 in standard definition within Tacoma city limits

On channel 21 in Pierce County

TV Tacoma is not available on Comcast in University Place.

Full agendas – as well as Zoom access details – for City Council Study Sessions are available at cityoftacoma.legistar.com.