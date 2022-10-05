 Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths

· Leave a Comment ·

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

We answered many of your questions about new bivalent COVID-19 boosters a few weeks ago. But some of you still had questions.

  • Should I wait to get a booster if I recently had COVID-19?
  • It’s almost flu season. Should I get a booster and a flu shot?
  • What about the supply of boosters?

We’ve answered these questions and more in a more recent blog. Protect yourself heading into fall. You can find a booster at most of our COVID-19 vaccine events.

On Oct. 3, our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 79.4 for Sept. 18-24, which is:

  • Not a significant change from the previously reported 7-day period (date range: Sept. 11-17).

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 1.6 for Sept. 9-15, which is:

  • Not a significant change from the previously reported 7-day period (date range Sept. 9-15).

We confirmed 558 cases and 4 deaths for Sept. 25-Oct. 1:

  • A woman in her 80s from Puyallup.
  • A man in his 90s from Puyallup.
  • A woman in her 60s from East Pierce.
  • A man in his 80s from South Tacoma.

 We record deaths by week in our cases dashboard on our data page.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 220,832 cases and 1,522 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending Oct. 1 is 80.

In the last 2 weeks:

  • 14.2% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population. 
  • 21.3% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.  
  • 19.7% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.
  • 44.8% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.  

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on:

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.