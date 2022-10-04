Tracker Film Review – Prejudice and Hatred with Humor and Atonement – The Suburban Times

An Afrikaner veteran of the Boer War is just immigrating to New Zealand.

An Afrikaner veteran of the Boer War has just immigrated to New Zealand and is hired to track a man accused of killing a soldier. While hunting through the countryside he captures his fugitive, only to learn that he’s innocent of the crime. When faced with the life-changing decision to turn him in or set him free, only one man will walk away alive.

Official Trailer – imdb.com/video/vi3129580825/

Gareth Reeves plays Maj. Pritchard Carlysle. Gareth has since appeared in numerous television shows including Underbelly, The Cult and Go Girls. Film appearances include Disney’s Pete’s Dragon, the Indie feature I’m Not Harry Jenson, festival Sci-Fi film Existence and Tracker where he squared off against British actor Ray Winstone.

Ray Winstone, who plays the Boer from South Africa, was born on February 19, 1957, in Hackney Hospital in London, England, to Margaret (Richardson) and Raymond J. Winstone. He moved to Enfield, at age seven, where his parents had a fruit and vegetable business. He started boxing at the age of twelve at the famous Repton Amateur Boxing Club, was three times London Schoolboy Champion and fought twice for England, UK. In ten years of boxing, he won over 80 medals and trophies. In Tracker, Ray Winstone won every round.

Temuera Derek Morrison plays the part of Maori Kereama, a whaling ship harpooner, falsely accused of murder. After training in drama under the New Zealand Special Performing Arts Training Scheme, one of his earliest starring roles was in the 1988 film Never Say Die, opposite Lisa Eilbacher. In 1994, he received attention for his role as the violent and abusive Maori husband Jake in “The Muss” Heke in Once Were Warriors, a film adaptation of Alan Duff’s novel of the same name. The film became the most successful local title released in New Zealand, and sold to many countries overseas. The role won him international acclaim and he received the award for best male performance in a dramatic role at the 1994 New Zealand Film and Television Awards.

I found this movie on Favesome. I recommend the film . . .highly recommend the film, but not Favesome. They ran ten minutes of story and then stopped for 8 commercials. Very, very, annoying. I searched for another venue and finally struck gold with ROKU, one of my basic channels. On ROKU there is no charge, on prime, you would have to purchase it.

“Beautifully shot, great actors, a real film without the hype. I saw this film for the second time last night and fell in love with it all over again. If you want to lose yourself in a beautifully directed film with the most spellbinding scenery and cinematography, then this movie is a must. Ray Winston keeps that special something that we all love and expect from his acting, the support is by the by, as the two main character make the movie and i would have been happy with just the two of them in the movie. The drawing together of the two main characters story is a stroke of genius, with some very comical moments that made me laugh out loud. You soon learn to love the characters and feel emotional for the pain and suffering they have both experienced and had to learn to overcome. Thanks for a real non-hyped, relaxing film that will stay fresh for years to come.”

“Absorbing, character driven adventure drama. Somewhat overlooked upon release and since, Tracker really does deserve a more elevated status. With a well written script and to the point story line, the film quickly demand the viewer’s attention. The characters are well fleshed out, with interesting and sympathetic back stories. Veteran director Ian Sharp handles the tale very well indeed, showing strong technical ability and a polished style but without the need for flashy gimmicks or pointless editing. Crucially, he lets the story flow seamlessly and brings out the best in his talented cast.”

I agree with both reviews. The story was excellent and you cared for both leads and you’re possibly left wondering about how much the major was involved in the Boer War and what killings he might have also been guilty of. Back home he was going by the book, but you just know reality in the war was only half a world away.

Temuera Derek Morrison’s character knew the secrets of survival with roots, berries, and fish. He was like a Boy Scout leader, but one who didn’t need a compass.

Ray Winston was the lodestone of any scene. He not only drew your eyes to him via the action, but even commanded the beautiful landscape when he wasn’t even in the shot.

The tracker and the trackee are arguing about a surging stream in the mountains . . .

Arjan van Diemen: “I’m not taking chances with the rain, not in this bloody country.”

Kereama: “It’s not going to rain. I’m a sailor. I can tell you the weather from the color of the water.”

[a sudden cloud burst starts pouring down] and Kereama adds, “Okay, so I lied.”

I don’t know if Temuera Derek Morrison really knew the secrets of survival on berries, leaves, and spearing fish, but I think I would have wanted him as a friend. The “tracker” and the “trackee” were both excellent. I shared the storyline with my wife Peggy and played the opening for her to get a taste of the story and the characters. We went beyond the opening and finished the film later in the afternoon.

The film was shot in Karekare Beach, Karekare, Waitakere, and the Auckland Region in New Zealand. The film captures your attention with both the beautiful locations and the characters. The acting was top drawer, the story was well written, and the location shots made you long for free tickets to New Zealand . . . perhaps even just one way.