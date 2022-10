Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement.

The 62nd Airlift Wing’s Exercise Rainier War is scheduled October 3-21, 2022.

During the two-and-a-half-week exercise, there may be an increase in aircraft activities. Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to JBLM Public Affairs through https://home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/index.php/contact/noise-and-public-disturbances or 62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs at 253-982-5638 or 62aw.pa.mail@us.af.mil.