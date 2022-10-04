Rail grinding on Hilltop Link Extension begins as early as Oct. 5 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

As early as Wednesday, October 5th, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin grinding and polishing Link railway within the City of Tacoma city limits. This work produces a smoother rail surface that improves safety, reduces noise, vibration, and long-term maintenance costs.

Rail grinding may produce noise and will produce sparks along the future Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. Neighborhoods adjacent to Link guideway may experience rolling traffic slowdowns and/or lane/road closures as the rail grinding machine travels above roadways. A Temporary Noise Variance (TNV) has been issued by the City of Tacoma for this work.

Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department during construction.

Please support your local businesses during construction and stay Loyal to the Local!

What

Rail grinding along Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area.

The machine moves slowly along the rails at 2 miles per hour and has a sound limit of 77-86 decibels (about the normal sound of traffic up the level of an alarm clock).

Rail grinding video example on the existing Tacoma Link Line: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/aWuZ1yxb4CQ

When

Wednesday, October 5th through Mid-October, 2022 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Where