Pierce County Master Gardener FREE talks on new gardening topics – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Pierce County Master Gardeners.

As part of their Speakers Bureau Intern Project obligations, four of our interns have completed the training and are ready to give their talks to the Pierce County Master Gardener community and to the public. These talks are free and the public is invited.

Tuesday, October 11, 11a-12p, SV 1/Brekke Conference Room, 3602 D Street, Tacoma – Caitlin Moats, Accessible Gardening.

Ever wanted to learn how to make your garden more accessible to everyone, regardless of their ability to move, see, or process? Maybe you are this kind of gardener. Join us for a talk on Accessible Gardening to learn different ways you can amend your garden and your gardening style to best fit you and your needs.

Saturday, October 22, 11a-12p, Victoria Room at Puyallup Demo Garden, 2607 W. Pioneer (where Pioneer meets Fruitland), Puyallup – Gail Hecmanczuk, More Trees Please

In an effort to address environmental degradation, communities around the globe are establishing Mini-Forests using the Miyawaki Method. This talk will inform Master Gardeners about the Miyawaki Method with the goal of jump-starting conversation about the benefits of Mini-Forests in our local communities.

Tuesday, October 25, 11a-12p, SV 1/Brekke Conference Room, 3602 D Street, Tacoma – Nancy Goodin, Waterwise Gardening

As our seasons get warmer and drier, it’s becoming more important than ever to understand how to implement better water and plant management practices. This Waterwise Gardening talk is meant to inspire and empower the community to make simple, smart decisions that can have a big impact on water conservation and the environment while saving money by reducing your water bill and creating a healthy, thriving landscape favorable to the local conditions.

Saturday, October 29, 11a-12p, Victoria Room at Puyallup Demo Garden, 2607 W. Pioneer (where Pioneer meets Fruitland), Puyallup – Raylee McKinley, Urban Meadows

What are urban meadows and how does one create one? Why would you want to have an urban meadow and how it would benefit the environment? Learn the ins and outs of developing and maintaining an urban meadow.