PCSD, surrounding agencies conduct emphasis patrols on SR-7 – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

This past week, law enforcement officers from surrounding agencies joined our deputies in conducting emphasis patrols on the Pacific Ave/Mountain Hwy corridor. We targeted high-risk behaviors along the highway in an effort to prevent collisions and reduce traffic-related injuries and deaths.

Here’s what our week looked like:

Traffic Stops: 391

Tickets issued: 282

Warnings issued: 149

DUI arrests: 8 (including meth, cannabis, Percocet)

Speeding tickets: 127 (many for 20+ mph over limit)

Cell phone tickets: 47

Seatbelt tickets: 23

Suspended driving arrests: 11

We want to thank the Washington State Patrol and the Lakewood and Puyallup Police Departments for participating in this emphasis, which was made possible through a grant from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is also making safety improvements to the SR-7 corridor.

Please remember to always wear your seatbelt, watch your speed, limit distractions, and watch for pedestrians and bicyclists.