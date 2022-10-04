 PCSD, surrounding agencies conduct emphasis patrols on SR-7 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

PCSD, surrounding agencies conduct emphasis patrols on SR-7

· Leave a Comment ·

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

This past week, law enforcement officers from surrounding agencies joined our deputies in conducting emphasis patrols on the Pacific Ave/Mountain Hwy corridor. We targeted high-risk behaviors along the highway in an effort to prevent collisions and reduce traffic-related injuries and deaths.

Here’s what our week looked like:

  • Traffic Stops: 391
  • Tickets issued: 282
  • Warnings issued: 149
  • DUI arrests: 8 (including meth, cannabis, Percocet)
  • Speeding tickets: 127 (many for 20+ mph over limit)
  • Cell phone tickets: 47
  • Seatbelt tickets: 23
  • Suspended driving arrests: 11

We want to thank the Washington State Patrol and the Lakewood and Puyallup Police Departments for participating in this emphasis, which was made possible through a grant from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is also making safety improvements to the SR-7 corridor.

Please remember to always wear your seatbelt, watch your speed, limit distractions, and watch for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.