Year-Round Gardening Presentation – The Suburban Times

Now, more than any time in recent years, growing your own food may be essential. Our temperate climate in Western Washington makes it possible to grow food year-round.

Two of the Master Gardeners that manage Lakewood Community Garden will be making a presentation on proven ways to help extend the growing season. Come and get suggestions on when to start seeds or put starts in the ground, how to start seeds early, grow and protect plants from the elements, and how to put the garden to bed.

Simple, inexpensive implements that are used to grow your produce will be presented and displayed.

The presentation will be made by two members of the Kiwanis Club of Clover Park, John Caldwell and Jim Endicott, at First Baptist Church on Thursday, October 6, from 5:00 to 6:15 PM. The church is located at 5400 112th St SW.