SUVCW to Dedicate Headstone for Black Civil War Navy Veteran – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

Artist rendition of David Franklin and the USS Dawn

Gov. Isaac Stevens Camp No. 1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW), will be dedicating a newly installed Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) headstone on a previously unmarked grave of a U.S. Navy Civil War Veteran on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Oakwood Hill Cemetery in Tacoma.

David Franklin died on March 16, 1920 at his home in Tacoma. He was buried on March 20, 1920 in a Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) section of Oakwood Hill Cemetery. His grave was left unmarked. Unfortunately, there are numerous unmarked Union Civil War Veterans graves in western Washington.

While researching the GAR’s Custer Post No. 6 of Tacoma, it was discovered that David Franklin, a member (or Comrade) of the Custer Post, served as a cook in the U.S. Navy during the Civil War, and that he was buried at Oakwood Hill Cemetery. Further research revealed that he served from 1863 to 1865 aboard the U.S.S. Dawn, which operated primarily in the James River area of Virginia, and that his rank was Ordinary Seamen.

The most interesting thing that was learned from this research effort was that he was a Black U.S. Navy Veteran, one of maybe a hand-full that came to Washington after the Civil War. This is not surprising, since the GAR was a racially integrated Veterans organization. Membership was open to those who were willing to stand between the Flag of the United States and those in rebellion, and honorably served the Union.

We are trying to locate living relatives of David Franklin. If you are a relative, please email us at garrecords@suvpnw.org.

The Headstone Dedication Ceremony will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Oakwood Hill Cemetery located at 5210 South Alder Street in Tacoma. The public is invited.