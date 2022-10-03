Rail grinding is scheduled to start as early as October 4 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.

Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department during construction.

Please support your local businesses during construction and stay Loyal to the Local!

What

Continued construction and traffic restrictions along Stadium Way, N. 2nd St., Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way and the Dome District

When

September 30th Update. Work will occur during the day and nighttime hours.

Where

Entire project area:

Daytime and nighttime track testing, electrical testing, light installation, and overhead wiring work for the future light rail system will be occurring in various locations along the alignment during the week (Commerce St., Stadium Way, N. 1st St., Division Ave., and MLK Jr. Way). During this construction activity the contractor has obtained a nighttime noise variance and will need to temporarily remove parking and shift traffic to maintain a safe working area.

Rail grinding is scheduled to start as early as October 4th. This work will occur at night and will involve a slow-moving operation along the alignment. Impacts include traffic control in grinding areas, sparks coming from the machine and noise from the operations.

Dome District:

Westbound E. 25th Street between G and K streets closure through early October for restoration of the roadway.

East 26th St will have a full closure from G St. to D St. starting as early October 17th for utility work.

Commerce/Stadium Way:

There will be continued closure between S. 9th Street and S. 7th with local access only from S. 9th Street on Commerce Street for rail testing. There will be additional rework to pass the electrical rail testing which will require the contractor to extend their nighttime work for another week.

Commerce and S. 7th Street intersection will close on Monday September 26th to vehicle traffic. Local access from Stadium Way to the Diamond parking lot will be open.

The Tacoma Link line is not in service and the shuttle bus is available to ride. The temporary stop is located on Pacific Avenue will remain until further notice.

Stadium District (N. E St., N 1st St., Division Ave.):

Northbound MLK Jr. Way and Division is fully closed for sewer installation. This work is scheduled to be completed by early October.

Southbound Stadium Way will be fully closed in mid-October for road paving. There will be a shift on Northbound Stadium Way where the I-705 intersection will lead into Division Ave.

(Postponed) N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st Street work will be scheduled for a later date. You will see crews do prep work on the corners before the work starts. When this work occurs, the crosswalks will need to be closed to restore the sidewalk, ramps and utilities. Vehicle and sidewalk access will be maintained. Parking will need to be removed near work areas. Some of the work will require lane closures to N. Tacoma Ave. and N 1st St.

The Northbound lane of MLK to Eastbound Division is now open. All other directions remain closed at that intersection while work will continue along Westbound Division Ave and Southbound MLK Jr. Way to complete the sewer installation, electrical work and restoration. Sewer, electrical, and restoration work is scheduled to be completed by early October.

Future street closures: N 2nd Street from I Street is open as of September 29th The intersection at Yakima and Division Street will be closing as early as October 6th for roadway restoration. N 2nd Street from N Yakima Ave. and I Street full street closure for roadway has been temporarily opened but is scheduled to return at a future date. Northbound N. Tacoma Ave Closure at N. 1st Street will occur at a future date. South and North J Street full closure at Division Avenue will occur at a future date.



Hilltop/MLK Jr. Way: