Local Events Answer Medicare Questions Amid Annual Enrollment Period – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Community Health Plan of Washington.

Nearly 14% of Pierce County residents are 65 or older and qualify for Medicare (government-provided health care insurance). As this year’s Medicare Annual Enrollment period runs October 15 to December 7, those who qualify for this federal health insurance program have the opportunity to sign up or change plans. This year’s enrollment is especially critical because those over the age of 65 have experienced more health care hardships like social isolation, depression and anxiety, than other groups due to the pandemic. However, Medicare can be difficult to navigate.

Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW) is hosting free events in Tacoma in October and November that will connect community members with Medicare experts who can help answer their questions (more info below).

What: These free events will connect community members with Medicare experts who can help answer questions about:

• The different parts of Medicare

• How eligibility, premiums, deductibles and copays work

• Prescription drug coverage

• How to get additional benefits like dental or vision

When: October 19 at 10-11 am & November 16 at 10-11 am

Where: Hilltop Regional Health Center: 1202 MLK Way, Tacoma, WA 98405