CPSD Promising Future: Isabella Lara – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Evergreen Elementary School fifth grader Isabella Lara.

This year, Isabella is excited to tackle all the new material she’s been learning in fifth grade, including her new favorite subject: Spanish. “Spanish is so cool, and now I can say the beginning of the alphabet,” she said. “We’re also learning math that’s a lot harder than fourth grade, like using decimals and multiplying with powered numbers.”

When Isabella isn’t in class, she continues flexing her reading comprehension skills with stories that take her on wild adventures. “There are three books shoved in my cubby right now,” she said. “I’m reading a book about shark attacks that turns my stomach a little bit, a book about a demon-slaying princess, and I love Greek mythology, so I have another book all about that.”

Isabella has deemed herself an honorary principal’s assistant and takes pride in the fact that students and staff see her as a leader at Evergreen. “After being here for half of last year, everything feels super familiar, and I feel kind of like a senior at the school,” she said. “I know everything about this place now. I love helping Principal Dix by helping other kids around the school.”

Isabella hasn’t decided on her future plans but knows she’d like to explore her love for singing, dancing and piano as she gets older by joining choir in middle or high school. “It’s just a natural ability I have, and if I hear a song I love, like ‘Moves Like Jagger,’ I always have to get up, move around and sing,” she said.