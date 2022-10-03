 Advisory Commission Vacancy – The Suburban Times

Advisory Commission Vacancy

City of University Place announcement.

Commissioners are citizens who, through their volunteer efforts, play an integral role in the growth and development of their City. Citizens serving on the City’s Commissions apply their unique knowledge and experiences to the issues and the needs of their City. They function as a focus group from within the community and create ideas to assist the City Council in shaping legislative policy.

Applications are currently being accepted from City residents interested in serving on the:

Planning Commission

For information about each commission and how to apply, visit the City’s Commissions and Partners webpage or email DNicholas@cityofup.com.

