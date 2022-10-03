62d Airlift Wing kicks off Exercise Rainier War – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement.

The 62d Airlift Wing kicked off Exercise Rainier War 22B, October 3, 2022. Exercise Rainier War is a major exercise for the wing, including multiple airlift assets and joint partners.

The intent of Rainier War is to exercise and evaluate Team McChord’s ability to generate, employ and sustain Rapid Global Mobility into and in support of the U.S. Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. Rainier War 22B will be a full-scale readiness exercise with an Air Force Generation prioritization, demonstrating the ability to generate, employ and sustain a combat force during a rigorous wartime scenario.

Team McChord will generate, employ and sustain rapid mobilization to multiple notional deployed locations. The 62d AW will deploy as a lead wing, providing the command and control element, and airlift capabilities, to include airland and airdrop.

The exercise will include processing and preparing personnel and cargo for a deployment, and other incidents and scenarios that are designed to test Team McChord’s responses. Additionally, personnel will operate in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment.